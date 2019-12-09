Putin says satisfied with results on Normandy Quartet summit results

PARIS, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he is satisfied with the results of his meetings in Paris and the Normandy Quartet summit.

When asked by a journalist after his meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky whether he was "happy with the results," the Russian leader, said in English, "Yes, I’m happy."

He said the meeting with Zelensky was held in a "good and business-like" atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, Putin had separate meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and took part in the summit in the Normandy format.

The four leaders are expected to discuss possible ways of settling the Ukrainian crisis at a working dinner, which will be followed by a joint news conference.