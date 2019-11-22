Morales dismisses allegations that 'Russian soldiers' are waiting for him in Bolivia

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. Bolivia's former president Evo Morales who was granted political asylum in Mexico has dismissed allegations that Russian military are waiting for him in Bolivia.

"They are trying to destroy us with endless lies and accusations," Morales wrote on his official Twitter account. "They said that I already returned to Bolivia, that Russian soldiers are in Bolivia waiting for my return. Now in the framework of the same campaign, they are accusing me [of crimes] and presenting montage as evidence. The Bolivian people call for peace and dialogue," he added.