Leader of Venezuelan opposition Guaido rules out more talks with Maduro

CARACAS, November 18. /TASS/. Leader of Venezuelan opposition Juan Guaido has announced that the peace talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will not be relaunched, he said on Sunday during a press conference in Caracas.

"It’s been three months since the negotiating process died. They [Maduro’s administration] killed it," the El Nacional newspaper quoted him as saying.

The opposition leader underlined that Venezuela chose the way of "protests and fulfilment of civil duty."

The political crisis in Venezuela exacerbated on January 23, when Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas. Several countries, including the United States, most of the EU states, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Incumbent President of the country Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

To resolve the crisis, a few rounds of indirect talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition were held in Oslo in May organized through the offices of Norway. The last stage of the talks was launched in Barbados on July 8 but was put on hold in August by the government that explained its decision by citing "dangerous and brazen aggression" on part of US authorities referring to new sanctions imposed by Washington.

On September 15, the Venezuelan government and some opposition figures agreed to establish a National Assembly of Dialogue for Peace - a permanent institution that political opponents would use to hold talks on a wide range of issues. After that, President Maduro announced that the government was willing to restart the talks through Norway’s mediation at any given moment.