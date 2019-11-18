Trump rebukes Pence aide who described his talk with Ukraine’s Zelensky as inappropriate

TASS, November 18. US President Donald Trump has lashed out at an aide to US Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, via Twitter for publicly announcing that the telephone conversation between the US leader and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that sparked a political scandal in Washington and led to an impeachment inquiry seemed "inappropriate" to her.

"Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, and see the just released statement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know and mostly never even heard of, and work out a better presidential attack!" Trump said.

Jennifer Williams was questioned at a closed-door hearing at the US House of Representatives on November 7 and told lawmakers that the conversation between Trump and Zelensky was "unusual and inappropriate" in her view. The hearing transcript was made public on November 16.

Earlier, a huge scandal broke out in Washington after rumors emerged that Trump had solicited Kiev’s help to get re-elected for a second term in the office in 2020. The rumors suggested that the US leader pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation against Hunter Biden, son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for Washington’s financial and military aid. On September 24, the US House of Representatives controlled by the Democratic Party announced that an impeachment inquiry had been launched against Trump on the ground of these suspicions.

On September 25, the White House released a transcript of the July conversation between the two leaders. It turned out that Trump did not seek an investigation against Hunter Biden. The US Department of Justice did not find any violation of the national legislation or grounds to hold a further investigation or other actions regarding the contents of the conversation.

Democrat Biden is currently looking as one of the most likely candidate to face off with Trump at the upcoming 2020 US elections.