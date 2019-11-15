Russia and US officials discuss New START in Geneva — US Department of State

Senior Russian diplomat says US looking for excuse to get rid of New START

WASHINGTON, November 15. /TASS/. US and Russian officials have held the 18th session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in Geneva, the press service of the US Department of State said on Thursday.

"The eighteenth session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission under the U.S.-Russia New START Treaty was held in Geneva from November 6-13, 2019," the press service said.

"The U.S. and Russian delegations continued the discussion of practical issues related to the implementation of the Treaty," the press service added.

The New START was signed by Moscow and Washington in 2010. The treaty expires in 2021.