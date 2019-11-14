BRICS leaders stand against delaying resolution of Palestine-Israel conflict

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Leaders of BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have called for a resolution of the Palestine-Israel conflict that would allow for the coexistence of both states, the declaration signed on Thursday on the outcomes of the summit in Brasilia informs.

"We are unanimous in our resolve that the conflicts elsewhere in the Middle East and North Africa should not be used as pretext to delay resolution of the long-standing Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the leaders stressed. "Guided by the international framework in place, such as the relevant UN resolutions, the Madrid principles and the Arab Peace Initiative, we reiterate that the two-state solution will enable Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side, in peace and security."

"In this context, we express, furthermore, the need for new and creative diplomatic efforts to achieving a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in order to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East," the leaders noted.