Russian-Chinese ties solid, have very good development potential — Putin

BRASILIA, November 13. /TASS/. Russia and China enjoy a solid and stable relationship that is not affected by external influence, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia on Wednesday.

"The ties between Russia and China are solid and stable, they are not subject to external influence and have a very good potential for development," the Russian leader said adding that the two countries’ relations are based on a traditional friendship between the Russians and the Chinese, on mutual respect for their interests and on close coordination on key global issues."

"We hold consultations at a political level, we cooperate in the economy, in the international arena, whereas an enormous amount of work is related to military-technical cooperation and military interaction," the Russian leader stressed.

"In general, it is a comprehensive strategic partnership," he concluded.

In the meantime, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the two countries’ growing cooperation in trade. He called for maintaining this positive trend.

"The new year calls for new steps and new actions," Xi Jinping told Putin.