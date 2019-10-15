Russian military working to prevent conflicts in government-controlled regions of Syria

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Syrian authorities and officers of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria are making efforts to prevent armed conflicts in the country’s regions the Syrian government is regaining control of, the center’s chief Alexey Bakin said on Tuesday.

"We call on the population of regions that were previously controlled by US troops and their allies to refrain from aggressive actions against servicemen of Western states and their ally groups. The Syrian authorities and the Russian command are doing their best to ensure safe withdrawal of foreign soldiers, to prevent inter-ethnic clashes or other armed conflicts in those regions that are returning under the Syrian government’s control, to exterminate the terrorism threat and restore peaceful life," Bakin said.

According to Bakin, rallies of protest against foreign occupation and in support of reunification with official Damascus were held in the city of Raqqa and in a number of other settlements on the Euphrates east bank in the Deir ez-Zor governorate.

He also said that the evacuation of US troops from northeastern Syria continues. "American servicemen left their bases in the settlement of Dadat and Umm Mial near Manbij in the Aleppo governorate and headed towards the Syrian-Iraqi border," he noted.

Meanwhile, Syrian government forces established control over Manbij in the Aleppo governorate, al-Tabqa in the Raqqa governorate, Ain Isa, Qamishli and Hasakah in the al-Hasakah governorate.

On October 9, Ankara launched its Peace Spring military operation in northern Syria. The operation is geared to establish a buffer zone in Syria’s northern regions, along the Turkish border, where Syrian refugees could return from Turkey. Syria’s SANA news agency slammed Ankara’s operation as an act of aggression. The world community has condemned Ankara’s actions. The United Kingdom, Germany and France have requested a United Nations Security Council meeting.