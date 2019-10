KIEV, October 12. /TASS/. David Arakhamia, head of President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People faction in Verkhovna Rada (parliament), said that Ukraine does not have money for Donbass’ reconstruction.

"We are aware that we have no money for the reconstruction of Donbass. We will have to look for it somewhere," he said in an interview with a Ukrainian media outlet.

Earlier, President Vladimir Zelensky asked Ukrainian entrepreneurs to assist in reconstruction of Donbass.