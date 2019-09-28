Militants execute Syrians willing to leave Idlib

ALEPPO /Syria/, September 28. /TASS/. Militants execute Syrian civilians who are trying to leave the Idlib zone via the Abu Duhur humanitarian corridor, Aleppo governor Hussain Diab told reporters.

"A humanitarian corridor was opened with the Russian-Syrian reconciliation committee. Illegal armed groups still hamper the evacuation of people and use civilians as a human shield. In past days, they executed five people who tried to approach the corridor’s zone," the governor said.

According to him, many Syrians are willing to leave Idlib and contact the Aleppo authorities on the matter. "But militants prevent them from doing so," Diab said.

He also said that the militants do not observe the ceasefire.

"Over 900 violations were registered in September, which left 123 people dead and injured," the governor said.

At the same time, the Syrian troops fulfill their ceasefire commitments, the Syrian official added.