Many nations share Russia’s approach to international affairs — Lavrov

UN, September 28. /TASS/. Many nations share Russia’s stance on international affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during the General Debate of the 74th UN General Assembly.

"We’ve tried to analyze the concept that our Western colleagues have been actively promoting, the so-called rule-based order. We tried to see how this concept corresponds to universal, mutually accepted and collectively agreed norms of the international law. According to our estimates, it corresponds poorly and, in some cases, it even clearly contradicts them," he said.

"We will try to make all countries honor the UN charter again, to respect other norms and principles of the universal international law. In this work, in this stance, I assure you, we have lots of those who think the same way," Russia’s top diplomat said.

The minister said that the recent discussions held within the framework of the UN Summits Week confirmed that "the prerequisite for the humanity’s efficient response to common challenges is reliance upon the central coordinating role of the UN."

"With all of its drawbacks, the humanity has so far failed to come up with something more reliable, and I don’t think it will in the near future," he added.