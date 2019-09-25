Involving US in Normandy format not on the agenda, Zelensky says

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Involving the United States in the Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany) is not on the agenda in the near future, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We will continue to meet in the Normandy format - the leaders of the four countries. We are waiting for the date to be set. And after that, we will see," Zelensky said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that the next meeting in the Normandy format will take place in the next several weeks.