OSCE monitors, Donetsk representatives come under Kiev forces’ shelling

DONETSK, September 1. /TASS/. Members of the OSCE monitoring mission and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic at the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center have come under shelling carried out by the Ukrainian forces in the republic’s south, Head of the DPR’s mission to the JCCC Ruslan Yakubov said.

"Today at 12.15 a task force of the DPR’s mission in the JCCC and observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, who came at the site to register the aftermath of yesterday’s shelling in the Kominternovo village, came under the Ukrainian forces’ shelling carried out from grenade launchers and small arms," Yakubov said.