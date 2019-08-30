Syrian army to unilaterally cease fire in de-escalation zone Idlib, says Russian military

KHMEIMIM AIR BASE /Syria/, August 30. /TASS/. The Syrian army will unilaterally cease fire in the de-escalation zone Idlib starting from 06:00 hours of August 31, the Russian center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties said on Friday.

"For the purpose of stabilization the Russian center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties has achieved an agreement the Syrian government troops will unilaterally cease fire in the de-escalation zone Idlib starting from 06:00 hours of August 31, 2019," the statement runs.

The reconciliation center is urging the commanders of armed groups in the zone Idlib to refrain from armed provocations and join the process of peace settlement in the areas under their control, the news release says.