UN may discuss Russia's proposal on security strategy in Persian Gulf — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. Moscow does not rule discussing the Russian concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf at the United Nations, Russia's acting envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday.

Polyansky said that Russia has distributed the document among UN member countries, and they are now studying it. "In general, we've seen positive reactions, but it is August now, the time of vacations, and we need to give our partners time to carefully study the concept," he said. He noted that "the US and UK are studying the document very attentively."

The diplomat said that this issue may be discussed at the UN Security Council but did not specify the dates for such a meeting. "It is too early to disclose our plans as a chair [Russia chairs UN Security Council starting from September], but we will not forget about this issue," he explained.

"To be honest, it is very hard to criticize what we are offering because dialogue and coordination of efforts serve as basis of our proposals," Polyansky concluded.