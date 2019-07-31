China confirms commitment to buy more US agricultural produce, White House says

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. China confirmed its commitment to increase purchases of US agricultural exports during the 12th round of trade and economic consultations with the United States, the White House says on Wednesday.

"The Chinese side confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports," the statement says.

US and Chinese negotiators discussed such topics as "forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, and agriculture," the White House notes. "The meetings were constructive," according to the statement. The next round of negotiations on the US-China trade deal is expected to take place in Washington in early September.