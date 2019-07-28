Georgian opposition rally calls on authorities to begin dialogue with Russia

TBILISI, July 28. /TASS/. Georgia’s opposition Alliance of Georgian Patriots party held a rally in the city of Batumi on Sunday demanding the authorities begin direct dialogue with Russia to resolve all the problems in bilateral relations and establish contact with Sukhum and Tskhinval.

"We are telling the authorities that it is high time to begin a large-scale dialogue with Moscow on the most serious problems. We must also begin a difficult dialogue with Abkhazia and South Ossetia. What or who are we waiting for? Who else but us must do it," Ada Marshania, a members of the Georgian parliament with the Alliance of Georgian Patriots, said addressing the rally.

The rally brought together tens of thousands of people. However it started a little later than scheduled and lasted slightly more than 30 minutes because of the hot weather.

Following the August 2008 developments Moscow recognized Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s independence. In response, Tbilisi severed diplomatic relations with Russia. The Alliance of Georgian Patriots stand for dialogue with Russia, saying that relations between the two countries can be normalized only through talks.