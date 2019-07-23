Zelensky’s party can secure 253 seats in new Ukrainian parliament

KIEV, July 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party can secure 253 out of 450 seats in the newly-elected parliament, according to a TASS analysis conducted after Ukraine’s Central Election Commission (CEC) had counted 93% of ballots.

According to preliminary data, the Servant of the People can secure 124 seats by party lists and 129 more seats in single-mandate constituencies. Opposition Platform - For Life could be represented by 44 lawmakers. Former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko’s Batkivshchina party, which now ranks third, can secure 25 seats in the new parliament. The European Solidarity party led by former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko can be represented by 24 parliamentarians, while musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Golos party can get 20 seats in the Verkhovna Rada.

Other parties that took part in the snap election can count on 10 seats in the new parliament.

As many as 226 votes are required for making decisions in the Ukrainian parliament and at least 300 for amending the country’s Constitution.