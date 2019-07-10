Militants shell settment in Syria's Latakia province — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Militants have shelled the settlement of Jurin in the Syrian province of Latakia with improvised rockets, killing three civilians, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, militants have shelled the settlement of Jurin in the province of Latakia and the city of Aleppo. Three civilians were killed in the shelling of the Jurin settlement with improvised rockets," Bakin said.

He added that the Russian reconciliation center calls on commanders of illegal armed groups to stop provocations and join the process of peaceful reconciliation.