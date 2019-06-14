Kiev court arrests ex-chair of DPR’s Central Election Commission for 60 days

KIEV, June 14. /TASS/. A Kiev district court has sanctioned a 60-day arrest of former chairman of the Central Election Commission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Roman Lyagin, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian prosecutor general, Larisa Sargan, said on Friday.

"The Shevchenkovsky district court ruled to place the former head of the so-called "central elections commission" of the DPR in custody for 60 days, without the right of bailment," she wrote on her Twitter account.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko said earlier Lyagin had been detained on high treason charges.

Lyagin was dismissed as chairman of the DPR Central Election Commission in April 2016 for negligence of his duties. The administration of the DPR leader said that Lyagin had reportedly violated labor discipline and engaged in activities beyond his competences.

A self-determination referendum was held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) and in Donbass territories controlled by the Kiev authorities five years ago. The voter turnout in the Donetsk region was 75%, of whom 89.7% voted for independence. On the following day, May 12, 2014, the DPR proclaimed its state sovereignty.