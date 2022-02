ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 6./TASS/. Skier Alexander Bolshunov came first in skiathlon, bringing the first Olympic gold for Team ROC. Denis Spitsov finished second, clinshing silver.

Bolshunov covered the distance in one hour 16 minutes and 9.8 seconds. Spitsov was one minute 11 seconds behind him. Iivo Niskanen delivered bronze for Finland.