Russian tourist flow to Turkey can be 5.3 mln trips in 2022 — Association

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian tourist traffic to Turkey can be about 5.3 mln trips as of 2022 year-end, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said on Friday.

"Considering an unusually broad route network from Russian cities to Turkey in the winter schedule and record high results in November, December 2022 in Turkey will also show at least 300,000 arrivals from Russia. It can be thus assumed that the realistic forecast as of the year-end is about 5.3 mln trips of Russians to Turkey in 2022," the Association said.