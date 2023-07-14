Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes it to Wimbledon final for fifth time in a row

LONDON, July 14. /TASS/. Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has advanced to the final of this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament after beating Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Djokovic, seeded second, won the match in three sets: 6:3, 6:4, 7:6 (7:4).

In the finals, Djokovic will face either Daniil Medvedev of Russia or Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, depending on who wins the semifinal match between the two.

Djokovic, 36, has made it to the Wimbledon final for the fifth time in a row. He won all four of his previous Wimbledon finals in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. The tournament did not take place in 2020 amid the coronavirus lockdowns. In all, Djokovic has won Wimbledon seven times.