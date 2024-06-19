MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council has approved the final report of the parliamentary commission investigating the Kiev regime’s crimes against children. The senators approved the report unanimously.

"Approve the final report of the parliamentary commission on investigation of criminal actions against minors by the Kiev regime. Forward the final report to the President of Russia and the government of Russia," the Council ruling says.

Council Deputy Speaker Inna Svyatenko noted that the commission has compiled a "vast amount of evidence." This serves as the basis for the final 178-page report, separated into 5 sections. The first one is dedicated to classifying the crimes against minors under the Russian Constitution and documents of the UN Security Council.

"The following facts have been discovered: forced evacuation of children - orphans, first and foremost - from Kiev-controlled cities without consent from their patrons, abduction of children for illegitimate adoption and exploitation, use of children’s organs as donor biomaterial, crimes against sexual security," Svyatenko said, presenting the report at the upper chamber of the parliament.

In addition, Ukraine grossly violated over 10 international acts that protect minors’ rights. This topic was highlighted in Section 2 of the report.

"In the third section, the commission made a case to bring charges against representatives of the Kiev regime, accused of crimes against minors," the Deputy Speaker added.

The fourth section outlines measures of material support and rehabilitating minors who suffered as a result of the Kiev regime’s actions, including orphans and children abandoned by their parents. The fifth section includes an analysis of Russian legislation from the standpoint of protecting the rights and security of children in the digital space.