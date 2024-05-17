FSB eliminates plotter of terrorist attack against police in Karachay-Cherkessia

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. In Karachay-Cherkessia Russia’s federal security service FSB has neutralized a man who was plotting a terrorist attack against police.

"Preparations for a terrorist attack in Karachay-Cherkessia were suppressed," the FSB’s Public Relations Center has said. "As a result of detective activities in the village of Adil-Khalk of the Nogai district of the Karachay-Cherkessia a safe house was exposed. A participant in an international terrorist organization banned in Russia, identified as a Russian citizen born in 1998, used it while planning an armed attack on local police and security officers," the FSB said.

The man offered armed resistance during an attempt to detain him and was neutralized by return fire. There were no casualties among law enforcement personnel, the FSB said.

At the scene of the clash the operatives found a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a large number of cartridges, a make-shift explosive device ready for use, components for the manufacture of explosives, as well as means of communication containing correspondence with the coordinators of terrorist activities abroad.

Criminal proceedings have been launched.