Over 43 mln people visit federal museums in Russia in 2023

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. More than 43 million guests visited Russian federal museums in the last year, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told reporters.

"The total of 43 million people have been to our museums," the minister noted.

According to her, over a million tickets were purchased through the "Pushkin Card" program, which encourages Russian young people to visit cultural centers at the expense of the state budget.

Among the top five in terms of popularity are Peterhof, the Battle of Stalingrad museum-reserve, the Hermitage, the Russian Museum and the Tretyakov Gallery.