Russian lawmakers provide aid to frontline, people of new regions — Putin

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers provide big aid to the frontline and the people of the new regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with the leadership of the State Duma and parliamentary factions.

"I know that representatives of your parties not only firmly state their opinion on key issues, but also take part in the special military operation, fight for Russia together," the president said. "You provide big aid to the frontline, to our heroes fighting on the frontline, to their families, to the people of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions," Putin underscored.