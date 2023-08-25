Putin did not recently meet with Wagner PMC chief Prigozhin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not recently have any Kremlin meeting with Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He answered in the negative to a relevant question.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed on Wednesday night in northwest Russia’s Tver Region. According to preliminary data, there were 10 people on board, all of whom died. Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said that businessman Prigozhin was listed as one of the passengers. A criminal case has been opened over the crash on the grounds of violation of safety regulations for the movement and operation of air transport.