Passengers of plane that returned to Novosibirsk fly back to destination on another plane

TASS, January 6. Passengers on a plane flying from Novosibirsk to Thailand, which returned to the airport of departure, are now flying to their destination by another plane, the West Siberian transport prosecutor's office told TASS.

"At 14:53 local time (10:53 Moscow time), [the plane] departed," the agency said, specifying that the passengers were sent by another plane.

On Friday morning, the Azur Air plane returned to Novosibirsk due to a damaged windshield. There were 263 passengers on board, including 71 children. The prosecutor's office is inspecting the implementation of flight safety legislation.