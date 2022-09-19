Elizabeth II laid to rest at King George Vi chapel in Windsor together with her husband

LONDON, September 20. /TASS/. British Queen Elizabeth II was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace late on Monday.

"The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Philip], at The King George VI Memorial Chapel," reads the statement. The private burial was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, bishop David Donner. Elizabeth II, who reigned for a record period of 70 years and seven months and died on September 8 at the age of 96, was buried in the small King George VI chapel - a special part of the final resting place of British royals beneath St. George’s Chapel.

The late monarch’s parents, King George VI (1895-1952) and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (1900-2002), as well as her sister, Princess Margaret (1930-2002), were also buried there. The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, aged 99, was temporarily interned in the Royal Vault beneath St. George’s Chapel, was also moved to the King George VI Chapel after Elizabeth II’s funeral.

On Monday morning, the queen’s coffin was borne from the Palace of Westminster where it had been lying-in-state for more than four days, to Westminster Abbey. The state funeral service was conducted there in the presence of 2,000 guests. The procession traveled via central London and drew tens of thousands of people along its 40-kilometer route.

On Tuesday, 10 days of national mourning for the queen end in Great Britain, and Britons will return to normal life, while other topics, apart from the death of Her Majesty the Queen, will hit the front pages of the press. A survey published on the eve of the funeral by YouGov showed that 32% of British citizens aged between 18 and 24 and 82% of Britons of over 65 years believe monarchy is good for the country, up 8% from May.

The popularity of King Charles III, 73, has surged by 16 percentage points, with 70% of the respondents calling him the most popular member of the royal family. However, the king trails her son, Prince William of Wales (84%) and the latter’s wife Kate Middleton (80%).