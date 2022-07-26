UK’s sanctions on Donbass officials prove them right, LPR envoy says

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s move to impose sanctions on senior officials in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) prove that the Donbass republics are doing everything right, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshkin told TASS on Tuesday.

The UK earlier announced a new package of sanctions, blacklisting another 42 people, including Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko, a number of Russian regional governors, DPR Prime Minister Vitaly Khotsenko and LPR First Deputy Prime Minister Vladislav Kuznetsov.

"The UK actively supports the Ukrainian regime and when it imposes sanctions on officials from Russia and the Donbass republics, it means that everything is going the right way. It means that their activities are breaking some plans developed by the United Kingdom who keeps insisting that Russia and the Donbass republics must be defeated," Miroshnik pointed out.

When asked if the sanctions could somehow affect the fate of British mercenaries captured in Donbass, the LPR envoy noted that "the republics’ laws will be applied to foreign mercenaries depending on their crimes, and verdicts will be issued by courts.".