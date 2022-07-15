Bellingcat and The Insider declared undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has acknowledged unwanted Bellingcat, The Insider (both designated as foreign agents in Russia) and two other organizations, the agency told TASS on Friday.

"A decision was made by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to recognize Bellingcat Ltd. (Great Britain), Stichting Bellingcat (the Netherlands), The Insider (Latvia) and the Institute for Legal Initiatives of Central and Eastern Europe (CEELI Institute, the Czech Republic) as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the agency said.

It has been established that the activities of the above-mentioned organizations pose a threat to Russia’s constitutional order and security, the Prosecutor General’s Office specified.

The agency has informed the Russian Justice Ministry of its decision so that these NGOs are added to the list of unwelcome organizations. There are currently 56 undesirable organizations on the list.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin said earlier that The Insider (designated as a foreign agent), Proekt (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia), Important Stories (designated as a foreign agent), and blogger Alexey Navalny’s entities had links to Bellingcat, which employs former intelligence officers and whose information is used to put pressure on Russia.