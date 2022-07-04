Putin bestows two generals with Hero of Russia title for role in LPR liberation

MOSCOW, July 4./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday conferring the Hero of Russia title on Major General Esedulla Abachev and Colonel General Alexander Lapin, who distinguished themselves during the liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

"To confer the Hero of the Russian Federation title on Abachev Esedulla Abdulmuminovich - Major General, and Lapin Alexander Pavlovich - Colonel General, for courage and heroism they displayed in performing the military duty," reads the decree, posted on the web portal of legal information.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu informed President Putin of the liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in its special military operation. At a meeting with the defense minister on Monday, Putin congratulated the military of Russia and the LPR on this victory and asked to put forward for decoration those who had distinguished themselves in combat actions.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that troops of the Center group under Lapin’s command together with the Southern group of forces surrounded one of the key locations - the town of Lisichansk. The spokesman explained that as a result of a successful offensive, troops of the Center group captured the settlements of Verkhnekamenka, Zolotarevka, Belogorovka, reached the Seversky Donetsk River and together with the Southern group of forces closed the encirclement.

President Putin on February 24, in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics, made a decision to conduct a special military operation. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. Subsequently, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.