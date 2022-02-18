This week in photos: Scherbakova's triumph, Valieva in tears, Notre Dame, truckers' strike

Olympic champion in women's figure skating Anna Shcherbakova during a flower ceremony at the Beijing Sports Palace, Beijing, February 17. Eteri Tutberidze's seventeen-year-old student scored 255.95 (80.20 + 175.75) points in the sum of the short and free programs © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Coaches Eteri Tutberidze and Daniil Gleikhengauz soothe 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva after her free skate performance, Beijing, February 17. The athlete, who was in the lead after the short program, fell twice during the rental and took fourth place at the Olympic Games, gaining 224.09 (82.16 + 141.93) points © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Artists Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, February 13 © Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A vendor carries bouquets of flowers on a scooter in the southern Indian city of Bangalore on Valentine's Day, February 14. This holiday is celebrated in many countries around the world © EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Cows swim in the polluted waters of the Sabarmati River on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in the Indian state of Gujarat, February 16 © REUTERS/Amit Dave

Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in the Brazilian Petropolis (mountainous regions of the state of Rio de Janeiro), after heavy rains and floods caused by them, February 16. According to the latest data, 44 people became victims of the natural disaster. More than 170 landslides were recorded in the city, 80 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed. The authorities of Petropolis, where more than a month's rainfall fell on Tuesday in six hours, announced the introduction of a state of emergency © REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A protester clutches a ladle as she tries to get through a police barricade during a demonstration against high bills and the economic crisis in Turkey, Istanbul, February 13 © EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Russian ski jumper Danil Sadreev performing at the Beijing Olympics, Zhangjiakou, February 14. The Russian national team consisting of 19-year-old Irma Makhini, 30-year-old Irina Avvakumova, 18-year-old Danil Sadreev and 28-year-old Evgeny Klimov won the first Olympic medal in ski jumping since 1968, becoming the second in the mixed team competition. The first were the Slovenes, the third - the Canadians © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

T-72B3 tanks during the withdrawal of troops after participating in the Russian-Belarusian exercise "Allied Resolve 2022", which takes place on the territory of Belarus from February 10 to 20, 2022, February 15. Snapshot from video, the highest possible quality © Russian Ministry of Defense/TASS

Truck drivers blocked a highway leading to the Chilean city of Antofagasta in protest against the inaction of the authorities after the murder of their colleague, allegedly by three migrants, Antofagasta, February 13. A few days later, President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency in the four northern provinces of Chile due to the increased flow of illegal migrants from Venezuela and an increase in crime © Ricardo Rodríguez/Ulan/Pool / Latin America. News Agency via Reuters Connect

Saeed Al-Irr, owner of a homeless dog shelter, teaches a paralyzed dog to get around in a wheelchair, Gaza, February 14. The shelter houses over 400 stray animals, some of them injured in accidents and others injured during Israeli attacks © EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER