This week in photos: Olympic Torch relay, Red Square fogscape, groundhog Phil's prediction

Artists perform a dragon dance to mark the Chinese New Year in the village of Sanjia in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, February 1 © Liu Xin/China News Service via Getty Images

Actor Jackie Chan poses for a photo with children on the Great Wall of China after carrying the Olympic torch along one of the most visited sections of the Badaling Wall in Beijing, February 3. The Olympic torch relay started on February 2 in the Chinese capital. It will pass through the territory of three clusters of competitions and will end on February 4, on the day of the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in 2022 © Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

A crane is lifting a city bus that fell into a gorge during a bridge collapse, Pittsburgh, January 31. As a result of the incident, no one died, but at least 10 people were injured, three were taken to hospital © AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Indian police officers detain an opposition Congress Party supporter during a protest that accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of using military spyware to spy on political opponents, journalists and activists, New Delhi, February 2. The opposition demanded an investigation into how Israeli Pegasus spyware was used in India © AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

A Staffordshire Terrier named Bro walks on the territory of the Yuna Animal Rehabilitation Center, Podolsk, January 30. Two years ago, the dog was hit by a car, he almost died, but caring people picked him up, took him to the veterinarian and treated him for a long time. After the injury, Bro moves with the help of a wheelchair, since November 2020 he has been living in the Yuna center. The center prepares temporarily homeless cats and dogs for life at home: organizes their treatment, work with cynologists, and looks for their owners. The goal of Yuna is not only to rehabilitate pets and find a new home for them, but also to popularize a humane and responsible attitude towards animals © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Residents of Ecuador's capital, Quito, stand on a mud-streaked road as rescuers and firefighters continue to search homes after widespread flooding caused by heavy rains, February 1. The disaster killed at least 11 people © REUTERS/Jonatan Rosas

American "people's meteorologist" groundhog Phil from the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania looks at his shadow on Groundhog Day, which is celebrated in the United States on February 2. According to popular belief, if a groundhog is frightened by its shadow and hides in a hole, then winter will last another month and a half. If the weather is cloudy and Phil does not see his shadow, then an early arrival of spring is expected. The holiday was first celebrated in 1886, then, despite the inaccuracies of the forecasts of the "meteorologist", it became a tradition. This year, Phil "predicted" six more weeks of winter © Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Light show at the National Stadium "Bird's Nest" in Beijing during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, February 4 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Passers-by wearing protective masks are reflected in the mirrors of Tokyo's trendy Omotesando district, February 3. Japan has confirmed that the number of daily coronavirus infections has passed the 100,000 mark for the first time as the Omicron variant rolls out across the country. The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Japan since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 3 million people © EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Vladimir Putin presents a bouquet of roses to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia during their meeting in the Kremlin, Moscow, February 1. The President of Russia congratulated the primate of the Russian Orthodox Church on the 13th anniversary of his enthronement - the solemn enthronement of the newly elected patriarch © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS