Red Square fogscape, groundhog Phil's prediction, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Olympic Torch relay, Red Square fogscape, groundhog Phil's prediction
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 11
Artists perform a dragon dance to mark the Chinese New Year in the village of Sanjia in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, February 1© Liu Xin/China News Service via Getty Images
Actor Jackie Chan poses for a photo with children on the Great Wall of China after carrying the Olympic torch along one of the most visited sections of the Badaling Wall in Beijing, February 3. The Olympic torch relay started on February 2 in the Chinese capital. It will pass through the territory of three clusters of competitions and will end on February 4, on the day of the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in 2022© Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images
A crane is lifting a city bus that fell into a gorge during a bridge collapse, Pittsburgh, January 31. As a result of the incident, no one died, but at least 10 people were injured, three were taken to hospital© AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Indian police officers detain an opposition Congress Party supporter during a protest that accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of using military spyware to spy on political opponents, journalists and activists, New Delhi, February 2. The opposition demanded an investigation into how Israeli Pegasus spyware was used in India© AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
A Staffordshire Terrier named Bro walks on the territory of the Yuna Animal Rehabilitation Center, Podolsk, January 30. Two years ago, the dog was hit by a car, he almost died, but caring people picked him up, took him to the veterinarian and treated him for a long time. After the injury, Bro moves with the help of a wheelchair, since November 2020 he has been living in the Yuna center. The center prepares temporarily homeless cats and dogs for life at home: organizes their treatment, work with cynologists, and looks for their owners. The goal of Yuna is not only to rehabilitate pets and find a new home for them, but also to popularize a humane and responsible attitude towards animals© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Residents of Ecuador's capital, Quito, stand on a mud-streaked road as rescuers and firefighters continue to search homes after widespread flooding caused by heavy rains, February 1. The disaster killed at least 11 people© REUTERS/Jonatan Rosas
American "people's meteorologist" groundhog Phil from the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania looks at his shadow on Groundhog Day, which is celebrated in the United States on February 2. According to popular belief, if a groundhog is frightened by its shadow and hides in a hole, then winter will last another month and a half. If the weather is cloudy and Phil does not see his shadow, then an early arrival of spring is expected. The holiday was first celebrated in 1886, then, despite the inaccuracies of the forecasts of the "meteorologist", it became a tradition. This year, Phil "predicted" six more weeks of winter© Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Light show at the National Stadium "Bird's Nest" in Beijing during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, February 4© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Passers-by wearing protective masks are reflected in the mirrors of Tokyo's trendy Omotesando district, February 3. Japan has confirmed that the number of daily coronavirus infections has passed the 100,000 mark for the first time as the Omicron variant rolls out across the country. The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Japan since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 3 million people© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Vladimir Putin presents a bouquet of roses to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia during their meeting in the Kremlin, Moscow, February 1. The President of Russia congratulated the primate of the Russian Orthodox Church on the 13th anniversary of his enthronement - the solemn enthronement of the newly elected patriarch© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Citizens in Zaryadye Park on the Soaring Bridge take pictures of St. Basil's Cathedral shrouded in mist and the Moskva River embankment, Moscow, January 29© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive in Belarus for joint drills
As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing state border sections in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus
Read more
Embassy delivers Lavrov’s message on security guarantees to Finnish Foreign Ministry
At the moment, the reaction from the Finnish side is expected
Read more
US troops deployment in Europe proves Russia has reason to be worried — Kremlin
US de facto is continuing to pump up tension in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US won’t divide China and Russia, Chinese scholar assures
Up until now, the US has been gathering allies and client states in order to "pounce" on China and Russia, Wan Chengcai said
Read more
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carrier planes fly over Barents, Norwegian seas
At certain swath of the flight route, the Russian strategic missile carriers were escorted by UK Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jet fighters
Read more
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Read more
Strategic nuclear-powered sub arrives in Russia’s north in transit to Pacific Fleet
During their stay at the Northern Fleet, the submarine’s crew will undergo a basic training course and pass course tasks at sea
Read more
Work on Sputnik V recognition underway, WHO official says
In February, there will be the next inspection visit, Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge revealed
Read more
Russia has plans in case US bans dollar transactions for banks — Kremlin
The unpredictable behavior of the US on the matter of sanctions is a point of concern for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Minsk issues protest to Kiev over Ukrainian drone illegally breaching Belarusian border
On January 24, the Ukrainian drone illegally crossed the Belarusian state border and was forced to land
Read more
Hainan's high-tech sector to hire specialists from all over the world — media
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the number of advanced high-tech enterprises on the island has increased fivefold since 2016
Read more
Russian Supreme Court recognizes ‘Columbine’ movement as terrorist group
The idea of ‘Columbine’ entered mass culture after the shooting in the eponymous US school in 1999 when two students killed 13 people and injured 23
Read more
Putin lauds Russian-Chinese relations as model of efficiency, responsibility
The article, titled Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership, came out ahead of Putin’s February 4 visit to Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games
Read more
Ukrainian Foreign Minister rules out special status for Donbass
Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine was carrying out a very deep de-centralization reform
Read more
Russia, China preparing many gas agreements to Putin’s visit to Beijing, says Kremlin aide
The visit will obviously mark another step in the development of gas cooperation, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
US suggests Russia pull troops out of Crimea, Transnistria, Abkhazia — El Pais
It is also claimed that in return, NATO and the US "remain open to meaningful arms control discussions and dialogue with Russia on reciprocal transparency and confidence-building measures"
Read more
Putin hails Argentina as one of Russia’s key partners in Latin America
The Russian president also recalled that Argentina became the first country in the western hemisphere to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Read more
Kiev requests embassies quietly ask foreigners to leave Donbass, says DPR top brass
At the same time, Ukraine introduced new entry restrictions on visits by foreigners who have no "solid reasons" for entering the country
Read more
British jets escort Russian aircraft second time in as many days
The Russian bombers didn’t enter UK sovereign airspace, the statement reads
Read more
Hainan prepares to launch CZ-8 next-generation carrier rocket
The launch is scheduled for late February-early March
Read more
US plans to deploy additional troops to Romania, Poland, Germany soon — Pentagon
The US commitment to NATO Article 5 and collective defense remains ironclad, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby reiterated
Read more
Some 20 Russian Pacific Fleet ships begin exercise in Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk
The ships will practice protection of sea communications and areas of Russia’s economic activity in Russia’s east
Read more
Drone production facility outside Moscow to get into top gear in 2024
The company to become the first aircraft facility built in post-Soviet Russia
Read more
Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government
This is a temporary measure, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained
Read more
Looking back at the Camp David Declaration 30 years later
The document mentioned for the first time an end to ideological confrontation, the willingness of Russia and the US to cooperate in affirming "a common commitment to democracy" and to create a "new alliance of partners"
Read more
Putin’s China visit crucially significant for entire world, Russian envoy says
The Russian leader’s visit to China is very important since it creates an opportunity for a trustworthy dialogue, Andrey Denisov underscored
Read more
Press review: EU to commit ‘sanctions suicide’ and ‘invasion’ hype causes economic pain
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 1st
Read more
Russia to respond over German decision about RT television channel — MFA
It was repeatedly pointed out to Germany that it’s unacceptable to exert politically motivated pressure on the Russian media operator, the statement reads
Read more
Press review: Zelensky at odds with US and what’s happening on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 31st
Read more
Ambassador Antonov: Russian president to decide on feasibility of further dialogue with US
Washington suggests focusing on important, but basically secondary issues, the Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Ukrainian army command expects heavy casualties in Donbass offensive — DPR intelligence
Eduard Basurin pointed out that the Ukrainian military was carefully hiding the pull-up of forces
Read more
Economic ties serve as backbone for Sino-Russian relationship
China ranks among the top investors in the Russian economy
Read more
Sibir newest nuclear-powered icebreaker completes first working voyage on Yenisei
Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships
Read more
US reacted negatively to Russia’s key demand on indivisible security — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister insisted that the US reply to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees that was received last week showed that the Americans prefer to focus on discussing still important but secondary issues
Read more
No one ever thought what can be if Ukraine is admitted to NATO and attacks Crimea — Putin
President added that Crimea is Russia’s sovereign territory and the matter is closed in this sense
Read more
German chancellor announces plans to meet with Putin in Moscow in near future
There is a need for a well-coordinated policy towards the European Union and NATO, Olaf Scholz pointed out
Read more
UK selling decommissioned weapons to Ukraine — Russian ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, London has supplied Kiev with various types of weapons, including analogs of US Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems
Read more
Press review: Putin, Orban meet to talks ties, NATO and Ukraine, UK, Poland eye alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 2nd
Read more
Russia does not demand that Bulgaria leaves NATO, envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova specified that Moscow's demand to NATO meant the pullout of the military contingent, bases and strategic weapons stationed on the territory of countries that joined the alliance after 1997
Read more
US military forces take IS leader in Syria off battlefield — Biden
As a result of the counterterrorism operation in northwestern Syria near Turkey’s border, at least 13 people were killed
Read more
NATO fighters shadow Russian TU-142 aircraft during exercises over Northeast Atlantic
Tu-142 aircraft was escorted by fighter jets belonging to the Norwegian Air Force and the British Air Force
Read more