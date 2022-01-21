This week in photos: Looted packages in LA, human-like robot assembly and Tonga volcano

Chinese police officers write a character for good luck at New Year's Eve festival, Jiuquan, February 18. The year of the tiger according to the eastern calendar will come on February 18th © Hou Chonghui/VCG via Getty Images

Thousands of opened packages lie on railroad tracks after they were stolen from a Union Pacific line carrying Fedex, Amazon, UPS and other freight cars through the Lincoln Heights area of ​​Los Angeles, January 15 © EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Servicemen of the engineering assault and evacuation and rescue units of the 1st Guards Engineering Brigade during special combat training, Murom, January 18 © Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence MinistryTASS

A humanoid robot in the workshop of Promobot, where they are producing the second version of Robo-C-2 with movable face, head, neck and arms that help the device interact with the audience and gesticulate, Perm, January 20. The new model is equipped with a wide range of mimic control, hyper-realistic silicone skin and eyes © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

The ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Sadigura Hasidic dynasty celebrate Tu B'Shvat, the New Year of the Trees according to the Jewish calendar, January 16 © AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

A man rides a horse through a bonfire during the Luminarias celebration in the village of San Bartolomei de Pinare, Spain, January 16. The festival takes place on the eve of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of animals © EPA-EFE/Raul Sanchidrian

A health worker tests a boy for COVID-19 in Beijing, January 17. On December 13, the first case of human infection with the omicron strain was detected in China, it was recorded in Tianjin, 150 km from the capital. In large cities, authorities have begun mass testing © Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai off the coast of the Kingdom of Tonga, which caused a series of tsunamis, January 15. The capital of the island state, as well as part of the resorts and settlements in the west of the island, were badly affected © CIRA/NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

A child stands on the road after a blizzard in a refugee camp in Syria, January 19. Heavy snow storms hit the northwest of the country, destroying some camps and hindering traffic on the roads © EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH