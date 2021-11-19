Rescuing cows in Canada, wine pool in Japan, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Rescuing cows in Canada, wine pool in Japan, halo effect over Yakutsk
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
Migrants at the Bruzgi-Kuznitsa checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border, Belarus, November 15. The crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants have rushed since the beginning of the year, sharply escalated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side, some of them tried to enter Poland by breaking the barbed wire fence© Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/TASS
A street performer dressed as an angel walks near Nikolskaya Street., Moscow, November 16© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Webcast of the virtual summit of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, Beijing, November 16. China and the United States, as the world's two largest economies, must strengthen communication and cooperation, Xi Jinping said. This is the first, albeit not face-to-face, meeting between the two leaders since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Earlier, the heads of state exchanged messages and phone calls© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Palestinian youth put on a fire show, Gaza, November 14. Many young people living in Gaza have been severely damaged by the blockade of the sector, which effectively cut them off from the outside world. The suicide rate among men between the ages of 18 and 30 has increased. To overcome this, they turn to sports and other leisure activities© Photo by Fatima Shbair/Getty Images
Servicemen repulsing an attack by conditional saboteurs on a convoy of equipment and liberating a captured building as part of a training exercise by a reconnaissance unit of the Russian Pacific Fleet's marines at the Gornostay training ground, Primorsky Territory, November 18© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
People rescue cows stuck in a barn after rainstorms hit the western Canadian province of British Columbia, causing landslides and flooding and blocking highways in Abbotsford, November 16© REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
In Japan, the festival of young wine "Beaujolais Nouveau" is celebrated, November 18. Japan is wine main market. However, the country's total imports of this wine are expected to decline 20 percent from 2019 to about 3.6 million bottles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A diver feeding fish from the Tropical Seas exposition at the Primorsky Aquarium of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Russky Island, Vladivostok, November 17. The Primorsky Aquarium, opened in 2016, is one of the largest aquariums in the world, with a total interior space of over 37,000 square meters© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
People feed seagulls from a boat on the Yamuna River, India, November 18. In New Delhi and the suburbs of Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad, since November 5, a sharp deterioration in the air has been recorded - however, this happens annually. The main reasons for the smog over the city are the massive burning of stubble and straw in the fields around the city after the autumn harvest, the calm autumn weather in the city located in the lowlands, and a large number of vehicles© REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Halo over Yakutsk at a temperature of -29 degrees below zero, November 17. The solar halo is an unusual optical phenomenon in the form of an arc around the sun, most often observed in frosty weather in conditions of high humidity, with a large number of ice crystals in the air© Vadim Skryabin/TASS
Media: Hainan introduces regulations to improve business environment
According to the PRC authorities, the regulations will improve the rule of law and government services for businesses in Hainan's business environment
Read more
Putin slams West’s actions in Black Sea as moves that ‘go beyond boundaries’
"We constantly express our concerns over these actions, talk about red lines but, of course, we understand that our partners are very peculiar and, to put it mildly, do not take all our warnings and talks on red lines seriously," the Russian leader said
Read more
Some Western partners trying to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing — Putin
Russian-Chinese relations are a model of effective inter-state interaction in the 21st century, the Russian President pointed out
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya creates economic research institute
It will solve issues in the financial services industry, international trade and maritime economy
Read more
Russia sees Moldova’s interest in reviving 5+2 format, top diplomat says
According to Sergey Lavrov, Russia will continue "to play the role of a mediator and a guarantor of the Transnistrian settlement
Read more
Hainan expands media network to hire foreign professionals
Haikou city organized a large-scale presentation, showcasing ample job opportunities and the potential of the ever-expanding local employment market
Read more
Kremlin calls guesstimating Nord Stream 2’s commissioning ‘thankless job’
Dmitry Peskov added that, in technical terms, everything is ready for the launch of Nord Stream 2, and all further action depends on current EU red tape
Read more
Serbian president thanks Russia for delivery of T-72MS tanks
Russia earlier handed over 30 T-72MS tanks and 30 BRDM-2MS armored personnel carriers worth 75 million euros to Serbia
Read more
Lavrov: correspondence with German, French counterparts shows Kiev torpedoes Minsk deal
Russia's top diplomat stressed that Kiev showed no intention to act on the provisions of the corresponding agreements, but wished to rewrite them
Read more
NATO takes outspokenly confrontational attitude towards Russia — Putin
Moscow will proportionally react to the alliance's military activity, the Russian President pointed out
Read more
Russia's Aurus business jet will cost $40-50 mln — Rostec
Head of Rostec corporation Sergey Chemezov added that both private and corporate clients show interest in the new aircraft
Read more
New Russian system being tested hit old satellite with "goldsmith’s precision" — Shoigu
The remaining debris pose no threats to space activity, the Russian Defense Minister pointed out
Read more
Media: Haikou city opens Hainan's first pharmaceutical equipment service base
The facility was established by the provincial pharmaceutical control authority in cooperation with the Haikou National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone Committee
Read more
Iran ready to conclude long-term comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia — Raisi
According to the Iranian president, "the positions of Tehran and Moscow are close on many international issues"
Read more
Russia’s S-550 missile defense system to intercept warheads free of nuclear blast — expert
The latest S-550 system may serve as a follow-up of the A-135 ‘Amur’ - A-235 ‘Nudol’ strategic missile system in its mobile configuration, Dmitry Litovkin also notes
Read more
No threats to ISS crew’s safety, says Roscosmos CEO
Rogozin noted that the day before, he met with the leadership of NASA and later held talks with its chief Bill Nelson
Read more
Russian anti-satellite weapon test may threaten EU’s space activities — EC
Thierry Breton noted that the International Space Station crew members were also endangered, and that all measures were taken for their protection
Read more
Germany does not recognize Lukashenko as Belarus president — government spokesman
"In order to improve this alarming humanitarian situation for thousands of people, it makes sense to speak with those in Minsk who have the possibility to change the situation even if we are talking about the ruler, whose legitimacy is not recognized by Germany and other European countries," Steffen Seibert said
Read more
Putin’s decree on Donbass is response to Kiev’s refusal to honor Minsk accords — envoy
This document paves the way for the revival and recovery of the Donetsk and Lugansk economies, Russia’s Authorized Representative in the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov noted
Read more
Russian Navy guided missile destroyer enters English Channel in long-distance deployment
The anti-submarine destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov embarked on its long-distance deployment on June 28
Read more
Russia’s Mi-28NE ‘Night Hunter’ gunship demonstrates combat capabilities at Dubai airshow
The pilots showed the dynamic capabilities of the Mi-28NE, the helicopter’s steadiness in the air and its easy control and operation at a maximum speed of 250 km/h
Read more
Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker leaves shipyard for running trials
The Sibir is expected to be commissioned before the year ends
Read more
Russia rolls out cutting-edge system to control swarm of drones from aircraft or warship
The system’s factory trials are due to begin next year
Read more
Britain is stepping up military activity near Russia’s borders — Foreign Ministry
On November 13, Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain Vadim Pristaiko signed a Ukrainian-British framework agreement envisaging a 1.7-billion-pound loan to Kiev
Read more
Hainan's Haikou registers 176,900 new market participants in first three quarters of 2021
It’s a 126% increase compared to the same period in 2020
Read more
Russia to continue integration with Belarus — Putin
All 28 union programs will be implemented, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
UAE orders large batch of Aurus luxury cars, most likely bulletproof, says minister
Aurus Chief Executive Officer Adil Shirinov said earlier that the Emirati holding Tawazun would start supplies of the Aurus Senat to the Middle East in 2022
Read more
Russia’s top brass reports on successfully striking defunct satellite in tests
Its fragments will not pose any threat to orbital stations, satellites and space activity, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Several Iskander missile battalions to arrive in Belarus, if need be — top brass
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on November 13 that he would like to receive several battalions of Iskander tactical missile systems to deploy them in the republic’s western and southern areas and he turned to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with this request
Read more
More than 300 Hainan companies take part in import exhibition in Shanghai
A total of almost 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions are participating in the event
Read more
Serbia mulls buying 3 bln cubic meters of Russian gas annually for 10 years — Vucic
We will now ask President Putin to provide us with at least 3 billion cubic meters annually for 10 years, Vucic said
Read more
Media: China’s Sanya to create an international corn selection center
The project is overseen by China Agricultural University, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper
Read more
Russia to deliver first shipment of humanitarian aid to Kabul on November 18 — envoy
Then there are going to be two more shipments
Read more
Russian defense chief reports to Putin on Tsirkon missile successful test-launch
The hypersonic missile was test-fired against a sea target position in the White Sea
Read more
Russia’s top brass to set up new paratroop regiment in Crimea
According to the statement, by December 1 this year work will be completed to transform the Kamyshin Separate Guards Air Assault Unit into an air assault regiment that will make part of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Air Assault Division
Read more
TASS goes into orbit: Russia’s world-renowned news agency to open permanent bureau on ISS
The first TASS correspondent onboard the orbital outpost will be Hero of Russia, cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin
Read more
West violates Minsk-2 by promising military aid to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Regrettably, we have to say that Kiev’s warmongering receives support from the United States and its NATO allies," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin, Armenian PM discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border — Kremlin
According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Pashinyan agreed to remain in contact on the matter
Read more
Increase in supplies of Russian gas to Europe purely commercial issue — Kremlin
Gazprom fulfils its contracts to the full, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted
Read more
Turkey views Armenia’s actions in Syunik region as "terrorism" — foreign minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu pointed out that Yerevan "must see that these provocations are senseless"
Read more