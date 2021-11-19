This week in photos: Rescuing cows in Canada, wine pool in Japan, halo effect over Yakutsk

Migrants at the Bruzgi-Kuznitsa checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border, Belarus, November 15. The crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants have rushed since the beginning of the year, sharply escalated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side, some of them tried to enter Poland by breaking the barbed wire fence © Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/TASS

A street performer dressed as an angel walks near Nikolskaya Street., Moscow, November 16 © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Webcast of the virtual summit of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, Beijing, November 16. China and the United States, as the world's two largest economies, must strengthen communication and cooperation, Xi Jinping said. This is the first, albeit not face-to-face, meeting between the two leaders since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Earlier, the heads of state exchanged messages and phone calls © EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Palestinian youth put on a fire show, Gaza, November 14. Many young people living in Gaza have been severely damaged by the blockade of the sector, which effectively cut them off from the outside world. The suicide rate among men between the ages of 18 and 30 has increased. To overcome this, they turn to sports and other leisure activities © Photo by Fatima Shbair/Getty Images

Servicemen repulsing an attack by conditional saboteurs on a convoy of equipment and liberating a captured building as part of a training exercise by a reconnaissance unit of the Russian Pacific Fleet's marines at the Gornostay training ground, Primorsky Territory, November 18 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

People rescue cows stuck in a barn after rainstorms hit the western Canadian province of British Columbia, causing landslides and flooding and blocking highways in Abbotsford, November 16 © REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

In Japan, the festival of young wine "Beaujolais Nouveau" is celebrated, November 18. Japan is wine main market. However, the country's total imports of this wine are expected to decline 20 percent from 2019 to about 3.6 million bottles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic © EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A diver feeding fish from the Tropical Seas exposition at the Primorsky Aquarium of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Russky Island, Vladivostok, November 17. The Primorsky Aquarium, opened in 2016, is one of the largest aquariums in the world, with a total interior space of over 37,000 square meters © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

People feed seagulls from a boat on the Yamuna River, India, November 18. In New Delhi and the suburbs of Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad, since November 5, a sharp deterioration in the air has been recorded - however, this happens annually. The main reasons for the smog over the city are the massive burning of stubble and straw in the fields around the city after the autumn harvest, the calm autumn weather in the city located in the lowlands, and a large number of vehicles © REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar