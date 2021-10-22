This week in photos: Peresild's return from ISS, chapel disinfection, McGregor's waxwork

Actress Yulia Peresild (center) after the landing of the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, Kazakhstan, October 17. Peresild and director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days on the International Space Station filming The Challenge and became the first in the world to shoot a feature film in space © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

A protester in Haiti takes a selfie in front of a burning barricade, Port-au-Prince, October 18. Public transport and service workers in the country are on strike nationwide over the rise in violence, kidnappings and the overall security situation in the country. On the night of July 7, President Jovenel Moise was killed, and on October 17, attackers kidnapped 17 Christian missionaries from the United States and their families in the Haitian capital © AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn

Special forces use water cannons to disperse riots near the presidential palace of La Moneda in the Chilean capital, Santiago, October 18. The protests were held in honor of the second anniversary of the start of street actions against social and economic inequality in the country. A year ago, they led to the formation of a representative assembly to revise the constitution © Claudio Santana/Getty Images

The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with photographs of health workers and vaccinated citizens to celebrate the vaccination threshold of 80% of NSW's population, Sydney, October 18. The region is now moving towards easing coronavirus restrictions, after nearly four months of lockdown © Steven Saphore/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A worker in overalls disinfects the chapel building at the Leningradsky railway station in Moscow, October 19. In connection with the increase in the number of infections and the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the city, non-working days were announced from October 28 to November 7. Cafes and restaurants, shopping centers and non-food stores, as well as service organizations will be closed, and schoolchildren will go on vacation © REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Relatives bury the victims the day after a bomb exploded in a Shiite mosque in Kandahar, October 16. 62 people became victims of the terrorist attack, at least 68 were injured. As the agency knows, three suicide bombers at 13:30 local time exploded in the largest Shiite religious building in the province, also known as Imam Bargah, when many believers gathered there for Friday prayers. The radical Taliban movement that has seized power in Afghanistan (banned in the Russian Federation) has launched an investigation into the incident © EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Shooting of Grad multiple launch rocket systems during the Echelon-2021 CSTO countries' exercises in logistical support of the operation to eliminate mock militants, Tajikistan, October 20. The exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization are held at the Harbmaidon training ground near the border with Afghanistan, 4 thousand people and more than 500 pieces of equipment are involved in them © Peter Kovalev/TASS

Visitors next to the wax figure of the Irish MMA master Conor McGregor at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Dubai, October 18. It now houses 60 wax figures from sports, music, cinema and politics, and is the first branch of the museum in the Arab world © EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Migrants aboard a rubber boat, where they were found and rescued by members of the Sea Watch-3 charity ship crew, about 56 kilometers from Libya, October 18 © AP Photo/Valeria Mongelli

Flooded cars in the parking lot of a hotel resort in northern India after heavy monsoon rains caused landslides and flooding of the Kosi River in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, October 19. At least 16 people died from the consequences of the disaster in the north of the country and about 30 in the south © AP Photo/Mustafa Quraishi