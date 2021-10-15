This week in photos: Burning oil refinery, L-410 crash site and Mars landscape in Israel

Fire in a storage facility at the Az-Zahrani oil refinery in southern Lebanon, October 11. The fire started when workers poured gasoline from one tank to another. Almost 250 thousand liters of gasoline burned out © REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Two cars in Novosibirsk fell into a hole due to a pipeline break, October 13. As a result of the accident, 21 apartment buildings and three hospitals were left without heating © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

A deer roars in London's Bush Park, October 13. In autumn, red deer begin the mating season, males begin to roar to attract females © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

In the Menzelinsky region of Tatarstan, the L-410 aircraft made a hard landing, October 10. On board were two pilots and 20 paratroopers. As a result of the crash, 16 people were killed, six more were injured. © Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS

A man hides from a wave in Hong Kong during the 18th Pacific typhoon this season, dubbed Kompasu, October 13. As a result of the disaster in a special administrative region of China, one person was killed and five were injured. Earlier, "Kompasu" (translated from Japanese - "compass") swept over the Philippines, where at least nine people died, 11 are missing © Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

American boxer Deontay Wilder (left) loses by knockout to British boxer Tyson Fury (right) for the title of the world heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), October 9. Wilder held the WBC world title from January 2015 to February 2020, having defended it ten times © REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An experiment to simulate life on Mars began in the Israeli desert, October 10. Six "astronauts" will spend several weeks at a special station - until the end of October. A model of the Martian base was created in a crater about 500 meters deep and about 40 kilometers wide © REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A shootout during protests by Shiite parties in the Al-Tayyuni and Badaro districts in West Beirut, October 14. As a result of the clashes, seven people were killed, 32 were injured, some of them are in serious condition. Representatives of the Shiite movements Amal and Hezbollah demand the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar, who heads the commission of inquiry in the August 4, 2020 port bombing © AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Spanish legionnaires with a goat mascot await the start of the Spanish Nation Day parade in Madrid, October 12 © AP Photo/Manu Fernandez