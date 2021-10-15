Burning oil refinery, Mars landscape, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Burning oil refinery, L-410 crash site and Mars landscape in Israel
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
Fire in a storage facility at the Az-Zahrani oil refinery in southern Lebanon, October 11. The fire started when workers poured gasoline from one tank to another. Almost 250 thousand liters of gasoline burned out© REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Two cars in Novosibirsk fell into a hole due to a pipeline break, October 13. As a result of the accident, 21 apartment buildings and three hospitals were left without heating© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
A deer roars in London's Bush Park, October 13. In autumn, red deer begin the mating season, males begin to roar to attract females© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
In the Menzelinsky region of Tatarstan, the L-410 aircraft made a hard landing, October 10. On board were two pilots and 20 paratroopers. As a result of the crash, 16 people were killed, six more were injured.© Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS
A man hides from a wave in Hong Kong during the 18th Pacific typhoon this season, dubbed Kompasu, October 13. As a result of the disaster in a special administrative region of China, one person was killed and five were injured. Earlier, "Kompasu" (translated from Japanese - "compass") swept over the Philippines, where at least nine people died, 11 are missing© Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
American boxer Deontay Wilder (left) loses by knockout to British boxer Tyson Fury (right) for the title of the world heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), October 9. Wilder held the WBC world title from January 2015 to February 2020, having defended it ten times© REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An experiment to simulate life on Mars began in the Israeli desert, October 10. Six "astronauts" will spend several weeks at a special station - until the end of October. A model of the Martian base was created in a crater about 500 meters deep and about 40 kilometers wide© REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A shootout during protests by Shiite parties in the Al-Tayyuni and Badaro districts in West Beirut, October 14. As a result of the clashes, seven people were killed, 32 were injured, some of them are in serious condition. Representatives of the Shiite movements Amal and Hezbollah demand the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar, who heads the commission of inquiry in the August 4, 2020 port bombing© AP Photo/Hussein Malla
Spanish legionnaires with a goat mascot await the start of the Spanish Nation Day parade in Madrid, October 12© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Smog from smoldering peat bogs in Yekaterinburg, October 14. Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported about the smoldering of a peat bog in the south of the city on an area of 120 hectares, by October 14, it was possible to localize smoldering on an area of 4.8 hectares© Dmitry Zhukov/TASS
Russia lifts restrictions on air traffic with Austria, Switzerland, Finland, UAE
Russia will also resume air service with another nine countries starting November 9
Read more
Hainan announces a contest for the best names for two newborn gibbons
The Hainan gibbons are the oldest surviving gibbons in the world.
Read more
International Trade Dispute Resolution forum successfully held on Hainan
Hainan is actively developing a legal framework to protect the interests of businessmen and investors
Read more
Press review: Was Nuland’s Moscow tour productive and Hungary backs Poland in EU standoff
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 14th
Read more
Putin says China has no need to use weapons to solve its problems
Disputes on the South China Sea should be resolved solely by the countries of the region and external meddling is inadmissible, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Press review: Why Nuland was allowed into Russia and LPR head reveals offer to Zelensky
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 12th
Read more
Over 70 Su-57 fighters to enter operational service with Russian troops by 2027 — Rostec
The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Kiev needs to settle Donbass conflict on its own, says Kremlin spokesman
"There have not been any of our military units in Ukraine’s southeast," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident
As the ministry emphasized, the unprofessional actions of the American crew were pointed out to the military attache since they grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the provisions of the Russia-US agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in airspace
Read more
First string of Nord Stream 2 almost filled with gas — lawmaker
Pavel Zavalny also expressed hope that the gas pipeline certification process will end in this year and commercial deliveries will start before 2021 year-end
Read more
Press review: Saudi Arabia, Iran thaw relations and smartphone shortage looms in Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 13th
Read more
US pressure on Central Asia very dangerous — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s third department of the CIS countries Alexander Sternik, such pressure is categorically unacceptable for the Central Asian countries and for Russia, China and Iran
Read more
Amount of Hainan's used investments on major projects by mid-September reaches $ 8 bln
Since the publication of Hainan's free trade port program in 2020, agreements have been signed on more than major 350 projects
Read more
Russian warship thwarts US destroyer’s attempt to violate state border in Sea of Japan
The Russian Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs warned the foreign warship that it was operating in the area closed for shipping due to artillery firings as part of the Russia-China Joint Sea 2021 naval maneuvers
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge Arctic reefer ship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles
Earlier, it was reported that the Ivan Papanin-class multi-purpose reefer transport will be capable of traveling along the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker support thanks to its ice-reinforced hull, the Azipod electric propulsion system, and an ice-type radar station
Read more
Russia’s top brass uploads video of US warship’s attempt to violate state border
Russia’s top brass reported earlier on Friday that the Russian Navy had thwarted an attempt by a US guided missile destroyer to violate the country’s state border in the Sea of Japan
Read more
Israeli F-16s attacked target in Syria’s Homs on October 13 — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the military official, the Syrian military command decided not to engage air defense systems, because two civilian aircraft, en route from Dubai to Beirut and from Baghdad to Damascus, were present in the air defense area of effect
Read more
Arms race underway after US withdrawal from Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, says Putin
The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty was terminated on June 13, 2002, following the unilateral US withdrawal
Read more
Russia ready to work with EU to prevent problems in energy markets — Putin
"What is happening today in the energy markets of Europe is, to a certain extent, a man-made result of short-sighted policy," the Russian President added
Read more
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
Experiments in the field of liquid breathing had started out with mice
Read more
Nord Stream 2 to be ready for commissioning in coming days, says Novak
The Russian deputy prime minister said that the future situation with the operation of the pipeline depended on the European regulator
Read more
Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports may set a record with $180 bln in 2021
According to Head of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina, Russia's non-resource non-energy exports will surpass $141 bln - the figure for the entire 2020 already this month
Read more
Russia’s daily COVID-19 incidence hits all-time high of over 31,290 cases
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll reached the all-time high number of 986 since the start of the pandemic
Read more
Putin appoints ex-Crimean prosecutor Russia’s envoy to Cape Verde
Natalya Poklonskaya served as Deputy Chairperson of the 7th State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs
Read more
Irresponsible politicians in Ukraine wish to nationalize gas in underground tanks — Putin
the Russian president stressed that part of the amount of gas Europe needed had been kept in Ukrainian underground storage reservoirs and a considerable amount of it belonged not to Ukrainian operators, but to European and private ones
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss new transit contract with Ukraine — Deputy PM
The agreement on the supply and transit of gas, which Russia and Ukraine signed in 2019, expires in 2024
Read more
German Cabinet rejects allegations of Russia’s non-compliance with gas supply contracts
The German authorities pointed to the fact that "various factors led to a significant increase in prices"
Read more
Russian diplomat Zakharova slams EU’s new set of sanctions against Russia as hypocrisy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman stressed that any "sanctions decisions," which were made bypassing the UN Security Council, are illegitimate from the international legal stance
Read more
About 65,000 tourists celebrate PRC founding anniversary in Hainan's Sanya
Sanya is a leading Chinese resort with more than a million people
Read more
Russia, China kick off joint naval maneuvers in Sea of Japan
In the course of their joint maneuvers, the crews of the warships will practice joint tactical maneuvering and mine countermeasures for naval groups, hold artillery firings against sea targets and hunt down and block a notional enemy’s submarine
Read more
There should be no haste to recognize Taliban officially — Putin
The Russian president stressed that the Taliban’s interim government regrettably failed to reflect the entire diversity of Afghan society
Read more
Cutting-edge nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russian Navy in late 2022
The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest on December 26, 2014
Read more
Saudi Arabia proposes Russia to consider gas market cooperation — Novak
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud and the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed this issue at the bilateral meeting
Read more
Putin: Russia ready for talks with NATO, but against reporting on national military drills
"It is true that we recently held military drills, the Zapad-2021 [strategic military exercise], and it was a large-scale military exercise. I reiterate that we are holding our [military] exercises on the territory of our own country," the Russian President stressed
Read more
Some progress made in Russian-US dialogue — Russian diplomat
Victoria Nuland took a rather long list of issues to Washington that Moscow outlined as necessary for prompt resolution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Diplomat rejects prospect of US stationing forces in Uzbekistan to ‘combat terrorism’
Earlier, US-based news outlet Politico reported that Pentagon officials intend to visit Uzbekistan this month to discuss the possibility of deploying counterterrorism forces for striking extremist positions in Afghanistan
Read more
Russia’s Lavrov surprised by persistent Western efforts to proceed with Normandy format
The Russian foreign minister also mentioned the EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev. In a joint statement, Russia "was directly named the aggressor." "In such very rude, I would say, categorical terms, we are asked to fulfill the Minsk agreements since, as it was stated, we are a party to this document. This is far from and opposite to the truth," he noted
Read more
Press review: China beefs up its nukes and EU pressing for bigger role in Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 15th
Read more
Starlink satellites can be used to change flight path of missiles — Roscosmos chief
According to Rogozin, Starlink can also be used to deliver "purely political, and, most likely, anti-Russian content" directly to mobile phones
Read more
Media: Sanya's low taxes to draw highly qualified personnel to the island
Over the past three years, Sanya has invited about 40,000 highly qualified professionals
Read more
Over 2,000 commandos to relocate to Crimea for large-scale drills
Overall, the command of the Southern Military District is set to engage about 8,000 personnel and up to 350 items of armament and military hardware from the combined-arms, air force and air defense armies and its other units and formations
Read more
Taliban to visit Russia next week to take part in talks on Afghanistan, says diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow was concerned over the ongoing terrorist activity of IS militants in Afghanistan
Read more
Diplomat warns Japanese PM’s ultimatums on Kuril Islands delay prospect of solving issue
Moscow’s invariable stance is that Japan should accept the full outcome of World War II, including the legitimacy of Russia’s possession of the southern Kuril Islands as a top priority step in this direction, Maria Zakharova said
Read more