Film crew goes to ISS, D. Craig on Walk of Fame, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Film crew goes to ISS, D. Craig on Walk of Fame and Mandalorian in NY
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Members of the main crew, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on the day of the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket at the Baikonur cosmodrome, October 5. They are filming the first feature film in space about a female doctor who flies into orbit to rescue an astronaut. The film crew will spend 12 days on the ISS and return on the Soyuz MS-18 carrier rocket with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been at the station since spring© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A Filipino priest sprinkles holy water on dogs ahead of World Pet Day, October 3. The main holiday took place on October 4, the owners brought their pets to the church, where the priest blessed them through the window© REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
British actor Daniel Craig, best known for his role as James Bond, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, October 6. Craig's star became the 2,704th in a row and is located near the building with the number 7,007© EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Xinhua News Agency has published a snapshot of the vessel Ever Given, which previously blocked the Suez Canal, October 4. On March 23, a 400 m long container ship flying under the Panamanian flag blocked the single-line southern part of the canal, changing course due to strong winds and sandstorms and leaning its bow and stern on opposite shores. It took six days to pull the ship aground. During this time, more than 400 ships lined up for the passage, the traffic jam stretched almost to India© Li Ziheng/Xinhua via AP
Russian Lala Kramarenko became the first in ribbon exercises at the Olympico Cup 2021 international rhythmic gymnastics tournament, which ended in Moscow, October 4. The athlete won with a score of 24,400 points© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
A Mexican army soldier walks next to a bus that was set on fire in the Acapulco resort, October 7. In the riots due to the change of government in the state of Guerreno, three cars were burned, five people were injured© EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Destruction in the landslide zone, which was caused by heavy rain in the village of Sergei-Polye, October 5. 23 buildings damaged, authorities evacuate residents to temporary accommodation centers© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Pakistanis meet a rescue helicopter with medical supplies after the earthquake, October 7. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 hit Baluchistan. 15 people died, 150 injured© REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Italian Sonny Colbrelli became the winner of the legendary one-day-race cycling race Paris Roubaix-2021, October 3. Participants covered 257.7 km, Colbrelli covered the distance in 6 hours 1 minute and 57 seconds© Vincent Kalut/Pool Photo via AP
Servicemen of the Pacific Fleet have practiced combat during the offensive and defense of the coast in bilateral tactical exercises in Primorye, October 7. In various episodes of the exercises, more than 5 thousand servicemen, about 900 units of weapons and military equipment, up to 15 ships, boats and support vessels of the Pacific Fleet, as well as more than 10 aircraft and helicopters of army and naval aviation were involved© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
German scientist Benjamin Liszt, who together with David Macmillan won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2021, celebrates his victory at the Research Institute in Mülheim an der Ruhr, October 6. Chemist awarded for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis. This method has significantly influenced the creation of new drugs and made chemistry more environmentally friendly© REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A cosplayer dressed as a Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe goes to a comic con in New York, October 7. The annual festival gathers fans of comics, films, TV series and games in the costumes of their favorite characters© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Medical staff caring for COVID-19 patients in a mobile intensive care unit on the grounds of a hospital at the Marius Nast National Institute of Pneumology in Bucharest, October 6. Countries of Eastern and South-Eastern Europe are experiencing another surge in incidence. The highest rates of spread of infection are now observed in Romania, where for the second day in a row about 15 thousand cases of infection are detected per day, which is the maximum for the entire time of a pandemic© AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru
