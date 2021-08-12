Third of five fugitives from Russian temporary detention center surrenders to police

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The third of the five fugitives who escaped from a temporary detention center in the town of Istra, Moscow region, has surrendered to police, Russian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk told TASS.

"Today, another fugitive surrendered to police in the Istra urban district. The search continues for the remaining fugitives," she said.

The Interior Ministry said earlier that two fugitives - Denis Grozavu, 35, and Ivan Tsurkanu, 34 - had been captured. They were holed up at a rented apartment in the city of Podolsk, Moscow region. Two tenants, a man and a woman, were staying with them and are suspected of aiding the escape.

Five prisoners escaped from the Istra pre-trial detention center in the early hours of August 6 by unscrewing the locks on their doors. One of them is Alexander Mavridi, charged with murdering the owner of the Meat Empire company Vladimir Marugov. The other four fugitives - Ivan Tsurkanu, Alexander Butnaru, Denis Grozavu and Nikolai Teterya - are natives of Moldova.