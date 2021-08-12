Detention officers in Russia’s Istra left food hatches open, aiding prisoners’ escape

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. An officer at the temporary detention center in the town of Istra, Moscow region, turned CCTV cameras off and went to sleep, leaving cell door food hatches open, which allowed five prisoners to escape, Spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Directorate in the Moscow Region Olga Vrady told TASS.

"According to investigators, one of the defendants deliberately turned off the cameras in the corridor, as well as those looking onto the control room. The defendants then left the control room and went to sleep. They also left food hatches open, making it possible for five defendants to escape," she pointed out.

The detention center’s officers have been arrested and charged with abusing office. They are facing up to ten years in prison.

Two of the five fugitives - Denis Grozavu, 35, and Ivan Tsurkanu, 34 - were seized on Wednesday. They were holed up at a rented apartment in the city of Podolsk, Moscow region. Two tenants, a man and a woman, were staying with them and are suspected of aiding the escape.

Five prisoners escaped from the Istra pre-trial detention center in the early hours of August 6 by unscrewing the locks on their doors. One of them is Alexander Mavridi, charged with murdering the owner of the Meat Empire company Vladimir Marugov. The other four fugitives - Ivan Tsurkanu, Alexander Butnaru, Denis Grozavu and Nikolai Teterya - are natives of Moldova.