ECHR ruling on same-sex marriages at odds with constitution — Russia’s lower house council

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower house) Council adopted a statement on Friday entitled "In light of the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights demanding that Russian recognizes same-sex marriages", Russian lawmakers slammed it as imposition of foreign values, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters.

"All members of the State Duma Council, and they all represent different political factions, are unanimous in their view on the ECHR ruling," he said. "It is imposing values that are alien to us." "We will not implement the ruling that contradicts the Russian constitution," he underlined.

The statement notes that the ECHR ruling runs counter to the Russian constitution and "represents a cynical challenge to morality, historic traditions and social and cultural code of all peoples living" in Russia.

"Representatives of different political factions in the State Duma Council are guided by interests of our citizens and categorically reject the brutal interference in domestic affairs of our country and imposition of ‘values’ that are alien for the Russian people," the statement adds.

Earlier, the ECHR ruled that the decision to deny official registration of marriage for three same-sex couples in Russia violates Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, right to respect for private and family life, home and correspondence. The court believes that Russia is mandated to implement provisions of the convention.

According to the new edition of Article 79 of the Russian constitution, decisions of international bodies made on the basis of provisions of international treaties signed by Russia which are interpreted in a way that contradicts the constitution should not be implemented in Russia. The Russian constitution was amended in 2020, particularly adding the provision of protection for the "institute of marriage as a union of a man and a woman.".