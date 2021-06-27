Russia reports over 20,500 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 20,538 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,451,291, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The incidence rate grew by 0.38% in relative terms.

Moscow registered 6,723 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 2,608 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, an all-time high during the pandemic. Another 1,298 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 334 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 305 in the Republic of Buryatia and 277 in the Bryansk Region.

Currently, 361,295 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 12,728 over the past day, reaching 4,956,714.

The share of recovered patients, according to the crisis center, dropped to 90.9% of the overall case tally.

Over the past day, 1,902 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,351 in St. Petersburg, 249 in the Voronezh Region, 208 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 198 in the Archangelsk Region.

Death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 599 over the past day versus 619 a day earlier, and a total of 133,282 patients died from the infection.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.44%, according to the crisis center.

Some 106 COVID-19 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 24 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 23 in the Republic of Buryatia, 19 in the Moscow Region and 16 in the Sverdlovsk Region.