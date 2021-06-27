Moscow records all-time high of 114 COVID-19 daily deaths

MOSCOW, June 27. / TASS /. Moscow’s daily COVID-19 death toll hit 114, an all-time high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, a total of 22,086 of those infected (1.65% of cases) died from COVID-19 in the Russian capital.

Over the past day, Moscow recorded some 6,723 new coronavirus cases versus 8,457 the day before. Since the start of the pandemic, as many as 1,338,937 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the capital. In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.5%.

As many as 4,018 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 1,143,858 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 172,993 people are receiving treatment in Russia’s capital.