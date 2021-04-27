Deputy PM says 7.7 mln Russians vaccinated against coronavirus

"As many as 12.1 mln of our fellow citizens have received their first vaccine dose and 7.7 mln have been fully vaccinated," she revealed.

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. More than 12 mln Russians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 7.7 mln have been fully vaccinated, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting of the Council of Legislators of the Russian Federation on Tuesday.

Golikova specified that 28 mln double vaccine doses had been produced in Russia and 17.4 mln had been released for public distribution. According to her, most of the available shots are the Sputnik V vaccine because its production was the first to be launched. Golikova added that the number of vaccine shots undergoing quality control procedures accounts for the difference between the amount of the produced vaccines and those released for civilian distribution.

Russia has so far registered three coronavirus vaccines. The world’s first COVID-19 jab - Sputnik V - created by the Health Ministry’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was approved on August 11, 2020. The second one - EpiVacCorona - developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector was registered in October 2020, and in February 2021, the Russian Health Ministry authorized the third one - the CoviVac jab - created by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center.