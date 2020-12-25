TASS sums up 2020’s most significant moments in pictures

TASS presents photos of remarkable events and images showing our changing life taken by TASS photographers. See the most stunning photographs of 2020 in this gallery.
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees carrying out disinfection of Kiyevsky Railway Station amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, May 18© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
An aerial view of believers observing social distancing in front of the Assumption Cathedral during a religious service in Kolomna, June 7© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS
Employees in protective suits are seen during the funeral of a deceased COVID-19 patient at the Novoye Kolpinskoye cemetery in St Petersburg, May 6© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A medical worker is sprayed with disinfectant at an entrance to the Clean Zone of a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center, Moscow, May 25© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A medical worker in an intensive care unit at a temporary medical facility established for COVID-19 patients at Moscow City Clinical Hospital No 15 (Filatov Hospital), June 1© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
US astronaut Christina Koch is seen after the landing of the space capsule of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying the ISS Expedition 61 crew members in a steppe, Kazakhstan, February 6© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
An industrial climber clearing ice from suspension cables on Zolotoy Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay to Russky Island, Vladivostok, December 6© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft is seen from the International Space Station, October 14© Ivan Vagner/Roscosmos/TASS
A polar bear is seen at Leningrad Zoo, St Petersburg, February 27© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The burning of a large dead wood bridge made by performance artist Oleg Zhukovsky and his theatre La Pushkin, as part of the Maslenitsa celebrations at the Nikola-Lenivets Art Park, Kaluga region, February 29© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS
A man and a child dip in waters of the Neva River during Epiphany celebrations, St Petersburg, January 19© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen ahead of a meeting with Russian government members, their collective resignation announced, Moscow, January 15© Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS
Examining board member Taras Belousov is pictured behind a screen during entrance auditions for the Acting Department of the Russian University of Theatre Arts (GITIS), Moscow, July 1© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Pianist Denis Matsuev performing during a live broadcast from the empty Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, Moscow, March 20© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A man in protective gear disinfecting a train car at the Yerevan Metro, Yerevan, March 14© Artur Harutyunyan/Yerevan City Administration/TASS
Road traffic on Trinity Bridge over the Neva River, St Petersburg, February 5© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A patient at an intensive care unit of the COVID-19 treatment facility at Vinogradov City Clinical Hospital No 64, Moscow, April 28© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A worker cutting a tree, against the background of the Worker and Kolkhoz Woman monument, Moscow, April 9© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Boys watching Msta-S self-propelled howitzers passing by during a rehearsal of a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, April 14© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Women selling Orthodox icons amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, March 22© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
An Orthodox believer is seen at the entrance to the Transfiguration Church in Bolvanovka on the eve of Easter, Moscow, April 18© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
WWII veteran Grigory Bashkatov, 92, dancing during a celebration on Victory Day marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Stavropol, May 9© Alexander Pogozhev/TASS
Mi-8 helicopters flying over central Moscow during the dress rehearsal of the Victory Day air show marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Moscow, June 20© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Stand up paddle boarders taking part in the 2020 Fontanka-SUP surfing festival on the Fontanka River, St Petersburg, August 8© Peter Kovalev/TASS
An army conscript has his eyes checked while undergoing a medical examination at a regional recruiting office ahead of his departure to Ivanovo Severny air base for service in the Russian Aerospace Forces, Ivanovo, May 20© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Sukhoi fighter jets of Lipetsk Aviation Centre flying in formation over Moscow's Bolshaya Dmitrovskaya Street during a Victory Day air show marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, May 9© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
An honour guard is seen at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the Moscow Kremlin, May 5© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Patients are seen at a temporary medical facility set up at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace to treat COVID-19, Moscow, November 23© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia with a miracle-working icon of the Mother of God circles Moscow in a car for the deliverance from the COVID-19 pandemic, April 3© Oleg Varov/Press Office of the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin visiting a polling station at the Russian Academy of Sciences to vote in the 2020 Russian constitutional referendum, a national vote on proposed amendments to the Russian constitution, Moscow, July 1© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
A manul cat with a two-month-old kitten at Novosibirsk Zoo, July 27© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
A bus with Zenit St Petersburg's players moving along Nevsky Avenue after their 2019/2020 Russian Premier League Round 27 football match against FC Sochi, St Petersburg, July 8. FC Zenit St Petersburg won FC Krasnodar 4-2, claiming the title of the Russian football champion four rounds before the actual final© Peter Kovalev/TASS
The towers of Russky Bridge are seen over the fog covered Vladivostok, May 26© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Participants in the Fun night race (20km) as part of the L'Etape Moscow by Tour de France in central Moscow, September 5© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
A live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to Russian Federal Assembly, seen on the screen of Leader Tower, St Petersburg, January 15© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A young girl drinking from a large snifter during a graduation ceremony at the Margelov Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School, Ryazan, May 9© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
An aerial view of Norilsk, June 6© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko planting young trees in Pripyatsky National Park in southern Belarus, April 25© Maxim Guchek/BELTA/TASS
A lion cub seen in an enclosure at a safari zoo in Nadezhdinsky District, Primorye territory, May 14© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Law enforcement officers detaining a participant in the Bright March for Women’s Solidarity opposition event, Minsk, September 19© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko making the V-signs during a rally of his supporters in Independence Square, Minsk, August 16© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Demonstrators protesting against the end of war in Nagorno Karabakh break into the building housing the residence of the Armenian prime minister and government offices in Yerevan, November 10© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Paralympic athlete Alexei Talai is pictured during a swimming pool training session, Minsk, July 27© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Northern Lights, or Aurora borealis, is seen in the sky over Mount Lisya, Murmansk region, February 19© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during his visit to the Center of Martial Arts sports school in Cherepovets, February 4© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A 2020 Rugby Europe Championship match between the men’s teams of Russia and Spain at Fish Stadium, Sochi, February 1© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Rescuers working at the site of an explosion in the city port of Beirut, August 6© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
A missile fragment of a BM-30 Smerch rocket by the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station, Azerbaijan, October 5© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
People attending a ceremony to open an exhibition titled "Salvador Dali. The Magic Art" at the Moscow Manege Central Exhibition Hall, January 27© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Fireworks marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Moscow, May 9© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
