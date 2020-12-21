Russia reports record-high 29,350 new coronavirus infections in single day

Most serious period of fighting against COVID-19 will end in few months, Moscow mayor says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Russia went up by record-high 29,350 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,877,727, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Monday.

According to the crisis center, the increase does not exceed 1%

The slowest infection increases in the past 24 hours are reported from the Nenets Region (0.3%), Tuva, the Yamalo-Nenets Region, the Khanty-Mansi Region, Mari El, the Kemerovo Region and the Novosibirsk Region (0.6%).

Over the past 24 hours, St. Petersburg reported 3,752 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Moscow Region (1,523), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (501), the Sverdlovsk Region (396) and the Pskov Region (394).

Currently, there are 531,014 active cases in Russia.