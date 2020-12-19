Most serious period of fighting against COVID-19 will end in few months, Moscow mayor says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin is confident that the most acute period of the fight against the spread of coronavirus should end in a few months, he said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"I think we will fight COVID-19 for a long time, but the most acute period should end in a few months," Sobyanin said.

Earlier, he said that the situation in the capital, which ranks first in Russia in terms of the number of cases, remains difficult, and almost 13,000 patients with coronavirus remain in hospitals.