This week in photos: Atom-style Tabakov statue, Moon samples on Earth and Santa underwater

Atom-style monument to Russian actor Oleg Tabakov, China's Chang'e-5 mission bringing back the country's first Moon samples, and Santa Claus swimming with fish are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
A live broadcast of the 16th annual year-end press conference by Russia's President Vladimir Putin on a huge screen installed on the facade of the Salyut Hotel, Moscow, December 17© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS, archive
The unveiling of a monument to Russian actor Oleg Tabakov at Malaya Sukharevskaya Square, Moscow, December 14. Designed by Alexander Rukavishnikov, the monument is known as "An Atom of Oleg Tabakov's Star". The statue group depicts Oleg Tabakov and Matroskin the Cat (a cartoon character voiced by Tabakov) sitting on a raft, leaning against a bronze sphere© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Workers from the cultural sector participating in a protest against government closure measures during the COVID-19 outbreak in Paris, December 15. The cultural sector, which includes theatres, cinemas and museums, is dubbed non-essential and must remain closed to the public as part of the French government's protocol to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Police officers surrounding a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 13© REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Installing a Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with 36 OneWeb satellites on a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, December 15. The launch is scheduled for December 18. This will be the first commercial launch from the cosmodrome© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Lit giant statues of polar bears in Akveduk Park in Rostokino, Moscow, in the run-up to Christmas and New Year, December 15© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
The moon covering the sun during a solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, December 14. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
People working at the landing site of the China's Chang'e-5 probe after it landed in Siziwang Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, December 17. China's Chang'e-5 probe's return capsule brought back the country's first Moon samples. The samples are the first lunar samples in over 40 years© EPA-EFE/REN JUNCHUAN/XINHUA
104-year-old Elena wished for “good health”, with medical staff applauding her as she exited the hospital in Madrid, December 14. A centenarian has been discharged from a hospital in Spain after recovering from coronavirus© Hospital Gregorio Maranon/Handout via REUTERS
Artists performing in a gala concert as part of the 2020 Dance Open International Ballet Festival at the Oktyabrsky Grand Concert Hall, Saint Petersburg, December 16© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus swimming with fish during a performance at the Delfinia oceanography and marine biology centre, Novosibirsk, December 17© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Christmas tree is decorated in central Kazan ahead of the holiday season, December 14© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
